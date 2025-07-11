Shelter Island’s Mashomack celebrates 45 years of conservation

Mashomack Education Manager Cindy Belt holds up a porgy for Environmental Explorer participants to study before returning it safely to the water. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

This year, the Island’s Mashomack Preserve celebrates its 45th Anniversary, and everyone is invited to mark the occasion at a Cocktail Party on Saturday, July 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Snacks and cold beverages will be served, surrounded by displays that celebrate 45 years of conservation, education and community engagement.

As always, the Preserve will offer unique opportunities this summer for adults as well as children to get close to nature, with activities scheduled in the next few weeks.

The Log Cabin Creek Shellfish Paddle, on Thursday, July 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. will feature Kate Rossi-Snook of Cornell Cooperative Extension discussing the importance of shellfish in our coastal waters. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear will be provided for this program, offered for adults only.

For children ages 8 to 12 or entering grades 3 to 7 in the fall, the Environmental Explorers program offers adventures on the trails and on the water as they hike, paddle and explore Mashomack’s fields, forests and wetlands. The dates are July 14 to 17 and August 4 to 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. $375, scholarships available.

On Tuesday, July 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. families will explore the shoreline of Bass Creek, checking out the fish, crabs, snails and other animals that call the marsh home. Participants should be prepared to get wet and wear shoes that can go in the water. Nets and buckets will be provided. Ages 4 to 7; a parent or guardian is required to stay for the program.

Most programs require advance registration; sign up by emailing [email protected]