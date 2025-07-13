Greenwich Village book discussion at Shelter Island Beach Club: Author David Browne to lead event on music scene

David Browne of New York and Shelter Island. (Credit: David Browne)

Islander David Browne, author of the new book “Talkin’ Greenwich Village,” will lead a discussion on Thursday, July 17, at 6 p.m. with two special guests who have connections to this part of Long Island and the Greenwich Village music scene: famed singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III and musician/producer Steve Addabbo (Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and many more).

The event will be hosted by the Finley’s Fiction book store at the Shelter Island Heights Beach Club.

Register at finleysfiction.com/events