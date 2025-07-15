Shelter Island Bucks host Kids Clinic

(Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Bucks hosted their annual Kids Clinic on Tuesday, a longstanding Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League (HCBL) tradition.

The HCBL holds free clinics annually with each team, as collegiate players work individually with young athletes on fundamentals such as throwing, batting, baserunning, and more.

Players of all ages attend the camp and are split into smaller groups to work with the Bucks coaching staff and players, depending on age and skill level.

The clinic was a huge success this year, featuring a warm summer day of baseball and fun.

Thanks to all of the Bucks players who dedicated their day to working with the campers.