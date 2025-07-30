Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 30, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Shelter Island Police made an arrest at JFK Airport on July 21.

On July 27, Rosemarie V. Weickert, 76, of Shelter Island, was arrested after police responded to a report of an active domestic incident. The defendant was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection, and with 2nd-degree menacing involving a weapon or dangerous instrument. She was transported to Police Department Headquarters for processing and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court. The defendant was released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court on a later date. An order of protection remains in effect for the alleged victim.

SUMMONSES

Seth J. Kelley of Shelter Island received a summons on July 18 for an uninspected motor vehicle on St. Mary’s Road.

Frank Gurdak of Cliffside Park, N. J. was ticketed on July 19 on Smith Street for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Paul R. Carey of New York City was given a summons on July 21 on North Cartwright Road for speeding, 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Eric Kraus of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 24 on Shore Road for an uninspected motor vehicle.

Four tickets were issued for possession of alcohol by persons under 21 on July 18 at Seagate Road.

There were 47 parking tickets issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

John A. Simensen of Shelter Island was driving on Chase Avenue on July 20 when he turned right onto Grand Avenue, passing too close to a parked vehicle registered to Geraldine M. Giorgio of Farmingdale, N. J., causing over $1,000 in damage.

Dennis Clark of Shelter Island was driving on Ram Island Drive on July 23 when a deer ran out and struck his vehicle, causing damage over $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A kite boarder observed in distress in West Neck Harbor on July 24 was assisted to safety. Three male youths attempting to swim from Wades Beach to Shell Beach on that date were assisted to shore.

A male youth in a small boat was assisted in reaching a dock in Congdons Creek on the 24th. Constables advised the owners of 10 vessels outside the anchorage area in West Neck Harbor to move on July 19; all moved or left the area.

Daniel C. Barabas of Ridgewood, N.J. received a summons for an unregistered vessel on July 19 in the North Channel.

Gerardo Cortes of Corona was ticketed off Bootleggers Beach on July 19 for undersized porgies. Flavio Chavez of Hampton Bays was ticketed off Hiberry Lane on July 20 for undersized porgies. Tyler Corrigan of Cutchogue received a summons on July 20 for an unregistered vessel in the North Ferry Channel.

Brennan K. McGrath of Brooklyn was ticketed on July 20 for insufficient personal flotation devices in West Neck Harbor. Robert White of Miami Beach, Fla. received a summons on July 20 for insufficient PFDs off Crescent Beach.

Warnings were issued for bow riding, un-affixed registrations, camping on the beach, and insufficient safety equipment.

OTHER REPORTS

Two subjects found sleeping face down on a beach on July 20 were awakened by police and stated that they had missed the last ferry; both left without incident.

On July 18, a complainant reported an issue with a hotel guest in West Neck for informational purposes. Noise complaints were received from a Town landing in Ram Island and the ice cream truck in the Center on the 18th; and on the 19th in Cartwright and Hay Beach. The latter was confirmed to be coming from Claudio’s in Greenport and outside SIPD jurisdiction.

A summons was issued to the Rams Head Inn for excessive noise on the 19th. Loud music was turned down at Sunset Beach on the 24th in response to a complaint. On the 19th, police responded to a report of a driver on the South Ferry who appeared too young to drive, but were unable to find that car and driver.

Police provided a presentation on “Brain Day” on safe operation of bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters and pedestrian traffic on July 22. Additional patrols were requested for speeding vehicles on Brander Parkway and West Neck Road as well as a private beach in the Heights being used after 9 p.m. curfew. Police received a report of a tree that fell onto a vehicle and residence in the Center on July 23. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Heights on July 18; radar enforcement in the Center on the 19th.

Police conducted a semi-annual review of all property locations on July 24.

In other reports: officers directed North Ferry traffic; performed court duty; conducted well-being checks; advised PSEG and the Highway Department of downed wires; provided lift assists and responded to vehicle lockouts.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A deer stuck in a fence in the Heights was dispatched on July 19. The Animal Control Officer checked Wades and Crescent Beaches for dogs on July 17, 18, 19, and 20. Some owners stated theirs were service dogs.

The ACO evicted a bat from a Silver Beach house on the 17th. The ACO retrieved an injured rabbit on the 19th and had it euthanized. Responding to a call of a blue jay in distress on the 20th, the ACO placed the fledgling on a branch near the nest. A dazed robin was retrieved by the ACO on the 21st to be cared for; an injured possum was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for care. On July 23, the ACO collected a rabbit that succumbed to a dog attack; a deceased turkey and an injured goose that would be euthanized; and two wrens that died after being caught in glue traps.

ALARMS

On July 18, a smoke alarm in West Neck was triggered by shower steam. Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene and confirmed. A false alarm in the Center that date was determined by SIFD to be due to a system malfunction. Police responded to a CO alarm in Montclair on July 18; the owner said it was accidental.

A water heater caused a CO alarm activation on July 19 in a garage apartment in the Center. SIFD disconnected gas to the heater. A CO alarm in Ram Island on the 20th was determined by SIFD to be caused by a sensor malfunction. Police responded to an audible fire alarm in the Center on July 20 and, after determining there was no emergency, assisted the tenant in disarming the faulty device. A fire alarm on the 21st in West Neck was activated by vaping. SIFD Chief Chavez confirmed. Smoking in the men’s bathroom at a West Neck location on July 22 was confirmed by SIFD to be the cause of a fire alarm. A smoke alarm was activated at a Center location by burning toast, SIFD confirmed. SIFD responded to a complaint of a strong odor of gas in Silver Beach on July 24. Chief Pelletier confirmed no emergency. A smoke detector was set off by testing that date; SIFD confirmed no emergency.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on July 19, 21, 22, and 24 and transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. SIEMS responded to a case on July 23 and transported one patient to Southampton Hospital.