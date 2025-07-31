Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 31, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

MONDAY, AUGUST 4

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Environmental Explorers, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mashomack. Children ages 8 -12 or entering grades 3 – 7 hike, paddle and explore fields, forests and wetlands. $375, scholarships available.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5

Seed Bombs, 1 p.m. (6+) at the Library trailer. Planting native wildflowers.

Family Trivia at SALT, 5 p.m. led by Mary Theinert. Family teams can compete. Shipwreck opens at 4; games begin at 5 at Island Boatyard.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

Early Childhood Mashomack Day,3 – 4 p.m., (2-5) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Wilderness Wanderings, 6 – 8:30 p.m. evening session for children (5 – 8) to explore the grounds of Sylvester Manor led by educators. Focus on Scientific Senses. Info and signups at sylvestermanor.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Drop Dead City, 7 p.m. North Fork Arts Center at Sapan Greenport Theatre. Screening of the new documentary on the NYC fiscal crisis, with talkback with director Michael Rohatyn. For tickets visit northfork-artscenter.org/events/dropdeadnyc

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Roll into Summer with Holly, 1 p.m. Customize a roll-on fragrance with Holly Cronin. Under the Tent at the Community Center.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 25 Smith St.

Taylor’s Island Art Workshop, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Plein Air painting on the island in Coecles Harbor. Ages 14+ $100 fee goes to support Taylor’s Island Foundation. To sign up contact [email protected].

Nature Writing Workshop, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Mashomack Manor House. Maryann Calendrille, from Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. Free. Space is limited so reservations are essential: email [email protected]

Garden Party to support History Museum, 6 – 8:30 p.m., The Artemas Ward Garden will welcome guests for music, cocktails and bites. Visit shelterislandhistorical org for tickets and sponsorships.

Perlman Music Program Gala, 6 – 10 p.m. East Hampton. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for ticket information.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor, 10 a.m. Walking tour of Paradise Lost with curator Tom Cugliani. Free, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

A Soldier’s Tale, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island School Auditorium. Free performance by Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and Shelter Island Friends of Music. Local actors perform the story of a fiddle-playing soldier who strikes a hard bargain with the devil. No tickets, general seating. Doors open 4:45.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

Author Talk, 5 p.m. Kim Dempster will discuss her new book “The Color of Mourning” at the Community Center.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

Sylvester Manor, 11 a.m. Walking tour focused on the Sylvester family history. $25, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

Tennis Tournament, 8:30 a.m., to benefit Shelter Island Public Library. At Shelter Island Racquet Club. Signup by Aug. 6 at the library or online at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/tennis-tournament-25. $250 per team.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

Capital Planning & Grants Committee,Tuesday, Aug. 5, 10 – 11 a.m.

CAC,Tuesday, Aug. 5, 7 – 9 p.m. – canceled

Deer & Tick Committee,Wednesday, Aug. 6, 10 – 11 a.m.

Board of Ethics,Thursday, Aug. 7, 2 – 4 p.m.

WQIAB,Thursday, Aug. 7, 6 – 7 p.m.