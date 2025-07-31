Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 31, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 2
Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.
MONDAY, AUGUST 4
THURSDAY, AUGUST 7
Environmental Explorers, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mashomack. Children ages 8 -12 or entering grades 3 – 7 hike, paddle and explore fields, forests and wetlands. $375, scholarships available.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 5
Seed Bombs, 1 p.m. (6+) at the Library trailer. Planting native wildflowers.
Family Trivia at SALT, 5 p.m. led by Mary Theinert. Family teams can compete. Shipwreck opens at 4; games begin at 5 at Island Boatyard.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6
Early Childhood Mashomack Day,3 – 4 p.m., (2-5) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 7
Wilderness Wanderings, 6 – 8:30 p.m. evening session for children (5 – 8) to explore the grounds of Sylvester Manor led by educators. Focus on Scientific Senses. Info and signups at sylvestermanor.org
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, JULY 31
Drop Dead City, 7 p.m. North Fork Arts Center at Sapan Greenport Theatre. Screening of the new documentary on the NYC fiscal crisis, with talkback with director Michael Rohatyn. For tickets visit northfork-artscenter.org/events/dropdeadnyc
FRIDAY, AUGUST 1
Roll into Summer with Holly, 1 p.m. Customize a roll-on fragrance with Holly Cronin. Under the Tent at the Community Center.
Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 2
Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.
Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 25 Smith St.
Taylor’s Island Art Workshop, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Plein Air painting on the island in Coecles Harbor. Ages 14+ $100 fee goes to support Taylor’s Island Foundation. To sign up contact [email protected].
Nature Writing Workshop, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Mashomack Manor House. Maryann Calendrille, from Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. Free. Space is limited so reservations are essential: email [email protected]
Garden Party to support History Museum, 6 – 8:30 p.m., The Artemas Ward Garden will welcome guests for music, cocktails and bites. Visit shelterislandhistorical org for tickets and sponsorships.
Perlman Music Program Gala, 6 – 10 p.m. East Hampton. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for ticket information.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 3
Sculpture at Sylvester Manor, 10 a.m. Walking tour of Paradise Lost with curator Tom Cugliani. Free, sign up at sylvestermanor.org
A Soldier’s Tale, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island School Auditorium. Free performance by Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and Shelter Island Friends of Music. Local actors perform the story of a fiddle-playing soldier who strikes a hard bargain with the devil. No tickets, general seating. Doors open 4:45.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 8
Author Talk, 5 p.m. Kim Dempster will discuss her new book “The Color of Mourning” at the Community Center.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 9
Sylvester Manor, 11 a.m. Walking tour focused on the Sylvester family history. $25, sign up at sylvestermanor.org
Tennis Tournament, 8:30 a.m., to benefit Shelter Island Public Library. At Shelter Island Racquet Club. Signup by Aug. 6 at the library or online at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/tennis-tournament-25. $250 per team.
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Capital Planning & Grants Committee,Tuesday, Aug. 5, 10 – 11 a.m.
CAC,Tuesday, Aug. 5, 7 – 9 p.m. – canceled
Deer & Tick Committee,Wednesday, Aug. 6, 10 – 11 a.m.
Board of Ethics,Thursday, Aug. 7, 2 – 4 p.m.
WQIAB,Thursday, Aug. 7, 6 – 7 p.m.