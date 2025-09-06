Charity cooks a peach of a late summer treat

Scoop out the pit to form a nice pocket to hold the brown-sugar crumble and almonds. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here’s a twist on the traditional peach pie, and easy to make, celebrating the golden fruits that are hitting the farm stands at the peak of their peachy perfection right now.

Perfect on their own, these roasted peaches topped with a brown-sugar crumble might deserve just a dollop of vanilla ice cream from one of our Island scoopers.

Roasted Peaches with Brown-Sugar Crumble

Two to four peaches make 4 servings.

Ingredients:

2 baseball-size peaches or 4 smaller ones.

½ cup flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

1/3 cup cold unsalted butter

1/3 cup slivered almonds

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Using a large slotted spoon, lower each peach into boiling water for 30 seconds. Remove, cool immediately by running the peach under cold water. Slip the skin off.

3. Cut each peach in half, starting at the stem end, and cutting through the flesh to the pit, 360 degrees around the peach. With one hand on one half of the peach, and one on the other, twist the two halves free of the pit. You may have to use a spoon to pry the pit out of one of the halves.

4. Line the bottom of a baking dish with a piece of parchment, and butter the parchment. Place the peaches on the buttered parchment with pitted side up, making a cup that will hold the crumble.

5. Mix the flour, sugar and spices in a bowl and using your fingers, incorporate the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the mixture over the peaches, and distribute the slivered almonds on top of each peach.

6. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes until the topping is brown and the peaches still hold their shape.

When you split the fruit in half and scoop out the pit, you get a nice pocket to fill with the brown-sugar crumble and almonds.

The peaches will hold their shape; the flesh is creamy and soft, the topping crunchy and almonds browned. It’s O.K. to use smaller peaches, but you’ll have to do a lot more peeling, and shorten the cooking time by about half.