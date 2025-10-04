Election information

(Courtesy illustration)

Candidates for supervisor, Town Board, Town Clerk and Highway Superintendent have been invited to participate in a public forum conducted by The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork on Sunday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the school auditorium.

Superintendent Amber Brach-Williams, who ran a close race against Councilman Gordon Gooding two years ago, now faces him again in November. Three candidates will vie for two seats on the Town Board. Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen is running on the Republican ticket for re-election. Tom Cronin, also running as a Republican, sought a Town Board seat twice before and is hoping the third time will be the charm. Elizabeth Hanley, a Democrat who is chairwoman of the Community Housing Board, hopes to win a Town Board seat.

Two candidates are seeking election as Town Clerk. Amber Wilson is running on the Republican line and is the incumbent. She faces a challenge from Shelby Mundy, a Democrat, who has been rendering assistance to Ms. Brach-Williams, learning to pick up much of the financial reporting the supervisor did for other supervisors in past administrations.

Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. is seeking a second term on the Republican line and is opposed by another Highway Department employee, Michael Reiter, who has the nod for the Democrats.

In most past elections, the Town Clerk and Highway Superintendent have been cross-endorsed by both major parties. But with a new Democratic Committee in place, it appears the Democrats wanted to show their strength by running a full slate of their own candidates.

Following the forum, all candidates are being given the opportunity to provide their own brief statements to the Reporter and those will appear in an issue prior to the election. The Reporter will provide its endorsements toward the end of October.

Election day for those who are not voting early or by absentee ballot is on Tuesday, Nov. 4 between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Early voting takes place at the Community Center between Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2. The hours are as follows:

• Oct. 25, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Oct. 30 and 31 from noon to 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.