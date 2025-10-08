Waldner’s new comedy film set for Oct.17

Cast members shown are Front from left) Leah Friedman and Susan Cincotta and (rear from left) Duff Wilson and John Kaasik.



A new comedy short film, “Frieda Takes the Stage,” the latest in a series featuring nonagenarian Leah Friedman, will be shown on Friday evening, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium. Other Island thespians, including Nancy Greene, John Kaasik and Duff Wilson, are in it, as are four of the high school students. The movie will be free, but donations for the Senior Citizen Foundation will be accepted, the film’s writer and director, Peter Waldner announced.