Shelter Island Community Calendar: Oct. 9, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

Tween Trivia Night, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9

Vaccination Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Center, 44 S. Ferry Rd. organized by the Senior Center in cooperation with Walgreen’s Pharmacy. Available vaccines: Flu, COVID, RSV, pneumonia. Please call 631-749-1059 to schedule your appointment.

How Ghosts Gave Women Their Voices,7 p.m. Zoom, presented by the Library, journalist Ilise Carter unearths the connections between faith, fraud, feminism, and financial opportunity. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 25 Smith Street.

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelter Island History Museum. Food vendors, music, nature-based activities.

Creekside Concert, 2 p.m. Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at the door, Children under 9 free. At Sylvester Manor. Joint fundraiser with Shelter Island Fire Dept.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Candidates’ Forum, 1 p.m. School Auditorium. Hosted by League of Women Voters.

Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Borromeo String Quartet. Free, donations accepted. Reception with artists follows.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14

Pets in the City, 7 p.m. Zoom, presented by the Library. New Yorkers and their pets, based on collections of memorabilia at the New York Historical Society. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

Breast Cancer Awareness, 12 p.m. Zoom. Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Medical Director of the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, for an informative session on risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options for breast cancer. An East End Libraries Event hosted by Hampton Bays Library. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

The Pridwin Presents: NY Winemaker Dinner, 5 p.m. Sip, savor, and celebrate New York Cabernet Franc at a communal table on the terrace overlooking Peconic Bay. Tickets at caperesorts.com/pridwin/events-calendar/cab-franc-forward-winemakers-dinner

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Oct. 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Town Offices Closed,Monday, Oct. 13

Taylor’s Island Committee,Tuesday, Oct. 14, 9 to 10 a.m.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee,Tuesday, Oct. 14, 10 to 11 a.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1 to 4 p.m.

Planning Board,Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, Oct. 15, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.