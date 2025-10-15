Our view: Islanders rally to support one another

REPORTER PHOTO A selection from the 16 editorial awards the New York Press Association honored the Reporter with this past weekend.

From the moment Islanders found out their only local source of prescription medicines would be ending that service, most demonstrated what makes this community so special.

Yes, there were some posts on social media simply wanting to blame and they generally targeted someone with no involvement in the decision the Soloviev Group had to make.

But the vast majority quickly joined the effort to identify the differing needs of others and look for ways to deal with each. They reached out to Town officials to share their thoughts as many offered assistance.

The response was identical to how Islanders handled the pandemic in 2020.

Their government took a leadership role back then as Amber Brach-Williams, who was then deputy supervisor, and Police Chief Jim Read tackled the pandemic head-on. But they would be the first to say they didn’t do it alone.

As with communities throughout the world, Island residents worried about the implications for their own health and the health of their families. But that didn’t stop them from helping one another, even as some mourned the loss of family and friends.

School staff responded, both preparing students for virtual learning, but also riding through the streets to build morale, letting their students know they were missed. The result was Shelter Island being one of the first schools to be able to return to in-person learning.

Fast forward to today’s challenge and those who could offer direct help have done so while others offered ideas, worked to assist with implementing efforts to solve a difficult problem and let everyone know the entire community is invested in helping one another.

Not every community pulls together in a crisis. This community consistently rallies, lifting everyone to know no one’s needs would be abandoned. Everyone joined the effort — looking for ways to help those unable to travel off-Island for medications, those without transportation or time to retrieve their medications off-Island and those who would be financially unable to bear added costs that could arise for their medications.

It’s not entirely conquered, but in a matter of little more than a week, many short-term needs are being addressed and the search continues for long-term solutions.

We salute you for your patience, intelligence, hard work and caring for one another.