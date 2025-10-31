Shelter Island support for SNAP recipients

The mobile food pantry van that brings fresh food and produce to the Island. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island is a lovely place, but look beyond the obvious wealth, and you see that 39% of school age children here are classified by the New York State Department of Education as economically disadvantaged. These children are members of the 17% of American families eligible to receive supplemental nutrition benefits called SNAP in the form of a debit card their family uses to buy approved foods at authorized stores.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 1, SNAP benefits will be withheld until the current shutdown of the United States government ends. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has declared a state of emergency and initiated a program to provide $100 million for food pantries and community kitchens, but the extent and timing of this support for local organizations is not yet clear.

Thanks to fast action by CAST, the Southold-based organization that runs a food pantry on Shelter Island, the Senior Foundation working through the Senior Center, the Shelter Island Food Pantry, based at the Presbyterian Church, and the ongoing Shelter Island School free breakfast and lunch programs, there is help for local SNAP recipients who need food.

Community Action Southold Town (CAST)- Shelter Island Food Pantry

CAST’s main food pantry is open every day of the week at 53930 Main Road, in Southold, but for Shelter Island families and workers who can’t get to Southold, CAST holds a well-stocked satellite food pantry at the Manhansett Fire House at Cobbetts Lane that currently serves about 11% of the senior population of the Island and about 13% of the school age population. Local coordinator Mary Karnarvogel is looking to increase that outreach, and to address the current situation, CAST will hold the satellite pantry on the next three Mondays from 3pm to 6pm, 11/3, 11/10 and 11/17 to make sure that local families have enough food during the shutdown.

Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island

Concerned that Island Seniors may be impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits, the Senior Citizens Foundation of SI. haspurchased $50 gift cards from IGA for anyone 60 or older who is a SNAP beneficiary. Gift cards can be picked up at the Senior Services office, on the lower level of the Medical Center at 44 South Ferry Road (Route 114) M-F9-4 pm or call Kelly Brochu at 631-749-1059.

Community Action Southold Town (CAST) — Shelter Island Food Pantry

This two-day-a-week Shelter Island Food Pantry offers its services at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Pantry is open Tuesdays 4-6 pm and Fridays 10am-1pm to allow Islanders who want food to come get what they need without questions. Throughout the year donations made by local individuals, groups and churches fund the purchase of staples and fresh food.

The Shelter Island School

Every student attending Shelter Island School is eligible for free school breakfast and lunch due to New York State’s Universal School Meals Program. No income application is required and all enrolled children — regardless of family income or household size — can receive free meals on school days.