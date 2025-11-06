Dr. Frank does it again
The New York City Marathon never gets old for Dr. Frank Adipietro, even after running the 26.2 mile endurance challenge for the 43rd time on Sunday, November 2.
Some things have changed, however. “When you’re in your 20s, this is an athletic event,” Dr. Adipietro told the Reporter after the race. “But as you get older, it’s still about athletics, but it becomes a great social event.”
The Brooklyn native said that seeing old friends, especially the Streakers Club — runners like him who have run the race numerous times — and people from the Island and Brooklyn who cheered him on was heartwarming and inspirational.
“But it’s also seeing such a diverse city of millions, which has, like everywhere else, numerous troubles, coming together for such a joyful event, sends a great message. I’ve never seen more happy people.”
There is always another runner with him in the marathon, he said — his father, who passed away more than 20 years ago. “We ran the marathon and through Brooklyn in 1981 together — it was his idea,” he said. “Whenever I pass through the old neighborhood, those wonderful memories come rushing back. We started the 1981 race with each other and ran through 20 miles together. He was 44 years old at that time, and I was 24.”
Now the Adipietro tradition seemingly will continue into another generation. “My son Liam’s been talking to me about running next year’s marathon, talking about training and tactics. I’m really looking forward to 2026.”
Below, more photos from the special day. All courtesy of Dr. Frank.