Dr. Frank does it again

Part of the “Streakers,” a group that has run more than 15 New York City Marathons, just before the 2025 race. From left (numbers indicate how many marathons run): Dave Laurance (47), Jim Laprel (46) Dr. Frank Adiepietro (43), Rick Szambel (35), Ben Nemser (27), and Lynn Harmonay (25). (Courtesy photo)å

The New York City Marathon never gets old for Dr. Frank Adipietro, even after running the 26.2 mile endurance challenge for the 43rd time on Sunday, November 2.

Some things have changed, however. “When you’re in your 20s, this is an athletic event,” Dr. Adipietro told the Reporter after the race. “But as you get older, it’s still about athletics, but it becomes a great social event.”

5 a.m. Sunday, Race Day, getting on the bus to the Start Line. (Courtesy photo)

The Brooklyn native said that seeing old friends, especially the Streakers Club — runners like him who have run the race numerous times — and people from the Island and Brooklyn who cheered him on was heartwarming and inspirational.

“But it’s also seeing such a diverse city of millions, which has, like everywhere else, numerous troubles, coming together for such a joyful event, sends a great message. I’ve never seen more happy people.”

There is always another runner with him in the marathon, he said — his father, who passed away more than 20 years ago. “We ran the marathon and through Brooklyn in 1981 together — it was his idea,” he said. “Whenever I pass through the old neighborhood, those wonderful memories come rushing back. We started the 1981 race with each other and ran through 20 miles together. He was 44 years old at that time, and I was 24.”

Now the Adipietro tradition seemingly will continue into another generation. “My son Liam’s been talking to me about running next year’s marathon, talking about training and tactics. I’m really looking forward to 2026.”

Below, more photos from the special day. All courtesy of Dr. Frank.

Just after the start on the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, heading for Brooklyn.

Friends and family in Brooklyn at mile 9, giving a boost to Dr. Adipietro.

Liam Adipietro supporting his father, along with some of his college pals. From left, Lars Forsgrenm, Gabe Zeccolella and Liam.