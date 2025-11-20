Holiday Happenings: Festive Shelter Island events for all

(Reporter file photo)

With the approach of Thanksgiving, the calendar is filling up with holiday plans for Islanders of all ages.

Community Thanksgiving Buffet: The Thanksgiving holiday celebration with neighbors and friends is offered by the 19th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, the Shelter Island Fire Department, Our Lady of the Isle Church and the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation, the dinner will be served at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, at the Heights Fire House. Please note the change from the Center Firehouse.

On the menu are the perennial favorites: turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable and pie. The event is open to all and families are welcome. For information, call the Senior Center, 631-749-1059. If you need a ride, call in advance and one can be arranged. Delivery of a meal can also be arranged if you are unable to leave your home due to illness or disability.

Everything but the Turkey (Thanksgiving): In partnership with the All-Faith Youth Group, students and volunteers assemble and distribute more than 30 Thanksgiving dinners. While families provide their own turkey, the Pantry supplies all the side dishes and essentials needed for a complete holiday meal. Awaiting more details.

Holiday Boutique: Shelter Island School’s PTSA is accepting donated items of new and gently used items — especially for men. Housewares, toys and holiday home decor are also welcome.

Wrapping papers, bags, tapes, bows, etc., are also welcome. Students can shop for family members and volunteers will wrap the gifts for them. Please note that stuffed animals, clothing, blankets or any other fabric gifts can not be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off in the school lobby between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Dec. 16. Please email any questions to [email protected]

Havens Holiday Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 29, at Shelter Island History Museum. Class of 2028 bake sale, vendors and artists. Live music, hot cocoa bar and great gift shopping. Also the opening of the Ingrid McBrian art exhibit.

Turkey Plunge: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 29, Crescent Beach. Register in person or at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org $25 in advance or $30 day of plunge, to benefit the library.

Chamber of Commerce Door Contest: Members are welcome to enter by using the form on the Chamber website at shelterislandchamber.org by Friday, Dec. 2.

They must install their decorations, Traditional or Whimsical, by Friday, Dec. 12. The doors will be judged between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. Winners will be announced on social media and in an ad in the Reporter. Winners receive a complimentary ad space on the Chamber’s website for one year.

NY Holiday Bus: Islanders who want to go Christmas shopping, take in a show or enjoy the holiday decorations can book a seat on a special bus being arranged by the Town Recreation Department for Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The bus will depart from the South Ferry’s North Haven side at 9 a.m., with a scheduled arrival at Bryant Park’s Winter Village in Midtown Manhattan at 12:20 p.m.

Travelers are free to “do as you please” for their day in the city, then meet back at Bryant Park at 5 p.m. for the return ride, slated to reach the North Haven’s South Ferry pier at 7:20 p.m.

The round trip fare is $60 per person. For reservations, register online at shelterisland.recdesk/Community/Home