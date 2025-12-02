Boat slip fees increasing: Commercial fishermen protected from hike

Dawn at Congdon Creek. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On the advice of the Water Management Advisory Council, changes have been made in the Town Code pertaining to mooring waiting list procedures; waiting lists at Congdon Creek Town Dock; and Town Dock permit rules and regulations.

The changes came with a 4-0 vote Monday night by the Town Board after it had reviewed the WMAC recommendations and amended them.

The revised code is on the Town website.

A separate resolution set new fees for many dock slips, but protected the existing cost for slips used by commercial fishermen who have licenses to harvest or sell shellfish for commercial purposes. Commercial anglers will continue to pay $350 per slip each year.

In discussions leading up to the changes, Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he favored setting the fee for those renting boat slips for recreational use at $750 to $1,000 a year. His higher number won the vote. He noted that in other East End towns the cost seems to be $3,000 per year.