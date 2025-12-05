Shelter Island volleyball athletes honored

Ell Schack was named to the Suffolk County All-League volleyball team and received the All-County Academic award. Her teammate Miranda Marcello was also named to the All-League team at a recent gala ceremony. (Courtesy photo)

Shimmering trees and chandeliers were the backdrop to a crowd of nearly 700 people on the night of Dec. 2 for the annual Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association’s awards dinner.

Proud coaches, parents and athletes filled the ballroom at East Wind in Wading River. Two of Shelter Island’s own were honored in front of their peers. Seniors Ell Schack and Miranda Marcello each earned an All League award for their contributions to the Islanders team.

Schack also earned an All County Academic award. This is a difficult achievement. While many motivated student athletes applied, only the top 25 were selected. This year the unweighted average (weighing all classes equally, not taking course difficulty into account) of the award winners’ entire high school career was an astonishing 97 or higher!

As a coach I love having our Shelter Island volleyball players publicly recognized for the hard work they put in during the season and throughout their athletic career. Congratulations Ell and Miranda!