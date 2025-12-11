Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 11, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Nov. 29, Mark R. Haag of Silver Spring, Md. received a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

M.S. GuzmanCabrera of Shelter Island was ticketed on Dec. 4 on West Neck Road for operating an unregistered vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

An unknown male seeking shelter was reported on Nov. 27. On Nov. 28, water in the basement of a Hay Beach home was reported, some four feet deep. The responding officer assisted the owner in contacting an electrician; the owner contacted her plumber. Police assisted in having Liberty tow a disabled vehicle from a Center intersection on Nov. 30.

On Nov. 30 police responded to reports of gunshots in South Ferry Hills. An officer located a male who stated he had been lighting fireworks and had none left. A verbal warning was issued.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Nov. 28, Dec. 3; in Menantic on Dec. 4. Monthly audit certification of criminal history inquiries and DMV photo requests was submitted on Dec. 1. A defendant was escorted to Shelter Island Justice Court for arraignment on Dec. 2.

Watercraft were impounded for Town Code Boat Storage violations on Dec. 4. A sunfish dolly found in Silver Beach on Dec. 4 was impounded for safekeeping.

In other reports: officers conducted “Lunch with a Police Officer” on Dec. 3 with 2nd and 3rd grades; assisted with traffic control for the Turkey Plunge on Nov. 29; performed court duty; responded to low-hanging wires and advised the cable company; conducted school crossing duty; assisted with a vehicle lockout; provided lift assists; advised callers to seek assistance to block scam calls; completed rifle qualifications; responded to accidental 911 calls; and received reports of possible financial scams.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Nov. 28, a caller contacted police about concerns that their dog had ingested a dangerous amount of chocolate. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) was advised and the caller was directed to see the vet for an evaluation in the morning. An injured turkey was reported on Nov. 26 but could not be located by the ACO. A caller reported her dog injured in a fight with another dog on Ram Island on Nov. 26. The ACO contacted the owner of the second dog; the owners will work out the bills for vet treatment. An injured turkey reported in the Center on Nov. 26 could not be located by the ACO. A deer was freed from a Silver Beach fence on Nov. 30. The ACO assisted with searches for lost dogs.

ALARMS

An alarm was activated on Dec. 1 in a basement mechanical room in the Heights. Police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded. The owner was on scene with a maintenance crew cleaning the basement. SIFD Assistant Chief Chavez declared no emergency. A smoke alarm was set off in the Center on Dec. 1 by cooking. SIFD Assistant Chief Chavez declared there was no emergency. A residential motion alarm was activated in the Center on Dec. 2. The alarm company advised there was no emergency. A smoke alarm in the Center was set off by cooking on Dec. 3; SIFD declared there was no emergency. A smoke alarm was set off in the Center on Dec. 3 when wood burning in a fireplace was dislodged when the fireguard was not in place. SIFD was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Two persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.