Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Being prepared

North Ferry employees working to clear snow and board cars in high tide conditions during a nor’easter . (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

According to Merriam-Webster, the word “vulnerable” comes from the Latin vulnus, which in a later Latin transformation became vulnerabilis. English transformed it once again to our “vulnerable,” which the dictionary defines as, “Capable of being easily hurt or harmed physically, mentally, or emotionally.”

The Latin had it more succinctly, and perhaps better, defining the word as “wound.”

In other words (not Latin this time) being vulnerable is one of the most human realities. Mature persons, who are fortunate enough to have solid mental and emotional groundings, will work to identify their vulnerabilities and create methods to shield themselves from the consequences of not being prepared.

This is also true of municipalities and governments. At the fifth Reporter Community forum held Dec. 3 at the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, titled “Shelter Island Vulnerabilities,” there was a reassuring message that the Island, although still fine-tuning shock detectors and techniques to deal with disasters natural and man-made, was in a fairly good position to deal with the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

The challenges that were discussed, some briefly, others in depth, were winter ice storms, nor’easters, hurricanes, rising sea levels, flooding, pandemics, no pharmacy and dependence on ferries for transportation. On the latter, the gathering was reassured that the ferry services have not been knocked out for extended periods of time. And another note of reassurance, is that being small in population and landmass, as well as being an Island community, affords the best response to situations where power is lost, and transportation is limited.

It was revealed that the small-is-beautiful idea applies because there is better communication and a tighter sense of community on a small island than in a larger municipality; everyone is aware of their neighbors and their needs, and people know where to gather for resources when a catastrophic event comes barreling over the horizon.

A particularly severe vulnerability, new on the scene, is to cyber-attacks, which can affect populations on small islands or even large nations. These attacks, launched by everyone from international computer pirates to some brilliant kid who spends too much time in his room, can devastate modern governments and businesses. The topic was brought up at the Reporter Forum in light of Suffolk County’s cyber-attack from a few years ago and the recent attack on Southold Town.

Shelter Island officials said they’re aware of the threat, are looking at safeguards, and are in contact with other towns and the County for guidance, advice and assistance. Which is a start on developing a roadmap to prevent a breach of cyber-security, and to have plans in place if the worst happens.