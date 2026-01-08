Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 8, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

Children’s Movie Day, (6+) 4:15 p.m. Library. (Children under the age of 10 MUST be accompanied by an adult.) Snacks provided.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13

Story Time,(for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Cozy time with Mary reading new books and old favorites at the library.

Candy Sushi, 3 p.m., Library, Children ages 7+ will learn how to transform Rice Krispy treats, fruit roll ups and other candy into edible sushi rolls. Please be mindful of possible allergens.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Defensive Driving Course,10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. At Legion Hall. Please have $35 cash, money order from the Post Office, or check made payable to Empire Safety Council when you sign up. Sign up in person at the library.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10

Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 25 Smith Street. Donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing accepted at the school lobby or at the swap the day of.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11

Messiah Sing, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Shelter Island Community Chorus welcomes Islanders to join in and enjoy the performance, followed by a reception. Free, donations welcome.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Did You Say Uzbekistan?,4 p.m. Hear from artist Roz Dimon about her recent travels where she exhibited her work. At St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, presented by the Library.

TOWN MEETINGS

CPF Board,Monday, Jan. 12, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Board of Ethics,Monday, Jan. 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, Jan. 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Planning Board,Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 – 8 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees Meeting,Saturday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m.