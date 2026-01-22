Shelter Island Library to kick off U.S. 250-year observance: Bill of Rights focus of dialogue series

Courtesy image

Shelter Island Public Library Director Terry Lucas and fellow librarian Mara Zonderman, both former lawyers, will discuss the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution in a series of eight Zoom dialogues to mark America’s 250-year observance.

The history and relevance of the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, and their role in the founding of the country, will be examined.

The first in the series, “Talking the Bill of Rights,” will take place on Friday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

To register for each dialogue, visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/january-2026-adult-programs