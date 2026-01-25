Weather Service calling for a possibility of more than a foot of snow

Saturday’s sunset. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has kept its Winter Storm Warning in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued by the NWS when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent, and/or there is enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or powerlines.

The forecast for today, Sunday, is for snow to start falling around 8 a.m. and could be heavy at times. The NWS is calling for a high temperature near 34 degrees, but a northeast wind at 5 to 14 mph, and gusting as high as 30 mph, will make it feel more like 5 to 15 degrees.

(Cedit: Adam Bundy)

Snow accumulations during the day is forecast to be 6 to 10 inches.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Tonight, the NWS is calling for sleet mixed with snow before 10 p.m. with a steady temperature around 29 degrees. The wind will stay out of the northeast at 14 to 23 mph with gusts as high as 39 mph. Wind chill values will be between 15 and 20 degrees. Possible accumulations of snow will be 1 to 3 inches.