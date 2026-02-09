Mashomack open for winter visitors: Looking ahead to summer activities

Wood nymph in Mashomack. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The brutally cold start of February finds most Islanders huddled around their hearths — whether the big electronic one or the good old-fashioned wood-burning kind — but soon enough, cabin fever will have us thinking of stretching our legs as soon as we can venture out onto the roads and along the local trails.

Good news: Mashomack Preserve, which was closed for deer hunting during the month of January, has once again opened its trails for visitors to enjoy its natural beauty, even in winter, and observe birds and other wildlife. The Preserve offers a self-guided Scavenger Hunt in February and March; see how many items you can find and earn a prize at the end.

Save the date for a Backyard Birding session on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m., with tips on feeding and observing the birds that share the Island with us. Bring a camera or plan on getting great shots with your phone. Light refreshments will be provided. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot today.

There will be some trail expansions coming in the spring, something to watch for. Trails are now open dawn to dusk, seven days a week. Visitor Center bathrooms are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and Visitor Center exhibits are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Some 30,000 visitors enjoyed The Preserve last year.

Think ahead to summer: Online registration will open on Feb. 15 at nature.org/nyevents for the Environmental Explorers program, which has two sessions: July 27 – 30 and Aug. 3 – 6. Running annually for more than 30 years, it’s a summer favorite on Shelter Island. Kids ages 8-12 spend four days exploring our changing environment while learning all about nature in a hands-on, fun-filled way through hikes, paddles and adventures galore. Mashomack’s amazing fields, forests and waters also provide inspiration for participants to become environmentally conscientious citizens. The cost is $375. Scholarships are available.