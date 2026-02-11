The taxwoman cometh

A burden and an obligation. (Courtesy photo)

According to Shelter Island’s Receiver of Taxes, Annmarie Seddio, the highest combined tax bill (see chart below) sent from her office goes to Cape Pridwin Owner, LLC.

This limited liability company refers to Cape Resorts, aligned with the Petry family, which re-opened The Pridwin, the fabled hotel overlooking Crescent Beach and Peconic Bay after years of reconstruction. This year the company is required to pony up $111,551.

(Courtesy Tax Receiver’s Office)

In second place, and the steepest private tax bill, will be sent to William M. Birch of Ram Island, who owes a combined tax amount of $81,018.

Right behind Mr. Birch for third place is Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, which owes $80,169. And next in line is American Direct, LLC, which Town Clerk Shelby Mundy helpfully told the Reporter that her research revealed that this company is “c/o Richard Hogan.”

Mr. Hogan purchased close to 25 acres of the St. Gabriel’s property in April 2015 to develop into a luxury residential community.

Mr. Hogan’s company, Pandion, paid $15.1 million to the Passionist Fathers, a Catholic religious order, which had owned the mainly undeveloped property that fronts on Coecles Harbor for more than a century, and paid no taxes.

As always, the tax receiver said the first half of the tax bill was due Jan. 10, and the second half is due June 1.