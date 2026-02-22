Storm update: Snow accumulations of up to two feet by tomrrow evening

A North Ferry Boat underway late Sunday afternoon as the storm intensified. (Credit Lucy Browne)

The snow that originally was expected to hit the East End by 12:30 p.m. Sunday didn’t start, except for occasional flakes, until after 5 p.m. The National Weather Service is now reporting snow is expected to continue through 6 p.m. tomorrow evening. Accumulations are expected to be between 16 and 23 inches.

Neither North nor South ferry companies anticipate closures, but if weather forces a closure, every effort will be made to reopen as quickly as possible, and crews remain ready to respond to any emergencies.

Shelter Island School was closed all last week for a winter break, and while there has been no announcement yet, it is safe to assume there won’t be classes Monday.

The Water Advisory Committee slated for 2 p.m. Monday has been canceled and will be rescheduled. The 6 p.m. Town Board regular meeting also has been canceled.

A 9 a.m. Town Board meeting on Tuesday remains on schedule, as does the 2:30 p.m. Capital Planning/Grants Committee, but both could be affected depending on how much snow falls and time needed to clear roadways.

PSEG-LI has not yet reported outages; the Reporter will be monitoring the situation and updating as information is received.

PSEG has a crew on Shelter Island now. To report an outage call 1-800-490-0025.

Any emergencies should be reported to police. Shelter will be provided, if necessary. Residents are asked to be alert to neighbors’ needs, especially for seniors or others who might need special assistance tonight or tomorrow.

Police, firefighters and EMTs will respond to any situation that might arise.

The Senior Center will be alert should there be any prolonged need to provide shelter in the event of a prolonged outage. The Dinner Bell has been canceled as has the Stretch and Movement program that had been on the schedule for 10 a.m. Monday morning.

As earlier reported, the library will be closed Monday.

Additional cancellations, outages or any other critical information will be provided as received through the night and on Monday.