Students offered personal brand coaching

A free, hands-on workshop will be offered for local high school students who may be thinking about college, internships, or their first job, at the North Fork Arts Center in Greenport.

“Brand You! Accelerate Your Career Trajectory” will be offered on Sunday, March 22 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. The workshop is limited to 15 students.

This practical personal branding workshop is designed to help high school students learn to communicate their strengths and values with clarity and confidence, build meaningful networks and professional relationships, and develop career-ready tools they can use in their everyday lives.

Led by Phyllis and Joel Ehrlich, students will learn from instructors with decades of expertise in career coaching, marketing, and youth development. With experience spanning companies including Disney, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Marvel, the Ehrlichs have helped young adults build authentic personal brands that open doors to academic and career opportunities.

Visit northfork-artscenter.org for more information and to register.