League of Women Voters to talk aims

COURTESY PHOTO From left, Jane Richards, Lydia Shepherd, Emma Teodoru and Social Studies teacher Michelle Corbett at a past League of Women Voters program.

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork is celebrating Women’s History Month at a forum at the Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. to share the more than 100-year legacy of the League and recruit those who may have an interest in joining to support the efforts of the organization.

It’s an opportunity to become an active participant in promoting democracy.

The League is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with members of diverse perspectives and ideas.

For information about the League, visit its website at lwvhsinf.org