Shelter Island Community Calendar

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Irish Soda Bread Muffins,Pick up all day: Take & Make kits with all dry ingredients, at the library.

Tot Play Group,3:30 – 4:30 p.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Drop in, no sign up needed. Parent or guardian must stay.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Food Storycraft,3:30 p.m. Ages 6+. Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day storybook, then make an edible rainbow. At the library.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Saturday Story Time, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 2 – 5) at the library.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Wholesome Hour,3 p.m, Ages 10+, Unwind with cozy audio books and/or read-alouds, quiet, heartwarming stories, and calming activities designed for relaxation — and of course, snacks! Sign up at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Tot Play Group,10 -11 a.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Drop in, no sign up needed. Parent or guardian must stay.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-4) at the library.

Children’s Movie, 3 p.m. (8+) Watch Super Mario Bros. and enjoy popcorn on National Mario Day at the library. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Reporter Healthcare Forum, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. Free and open to all.

League of Women Voters,5 – 7 p.m. “LWV: History, Mission and Future.” Peconic Landing, Greenport. Explore the rich legacy of the League and discover how to become an active participant in democracy. Free and open to all.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Shelter Island Book Club, 4 p.m. At the History Museum. “Book and Dagger” by Elyse Graham. Sign up at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Women in US Intelligence,1 p.m, Zoom. From the Revolution to the CIA. Sign up at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Winter Night Hike, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Mashomack, where team members will lead the way on this 1.5-mile hike. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot today.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Project RISE Watershed Walk, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Project R.I.S.E. Monitor sea level riseas you explore Mashomack’s data collection sites. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot today.

TOWN MEETINGS

West Neck Water District,Friday, March 6, 3 – 4 p.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council,Monday, March 9, 5 – 6 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, March 10, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Planning Board,Tuesday, March 10, 7 – 9 p.m.

Community Housing Board,Thursday, March 10, 7 – 8 p.m.

Village of Dering Harbor,Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.,

postponed from March 7.