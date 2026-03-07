Students help build Habitat for Humanity house

Shelter Island National Honor Society Students helped build a Habitat for Humanity House.

Investing their efforts in the longstanding National Honor Society (NHS) tradition of service to the community, Shelter Island High School’s NHS members Cayman Morehead, Elliot Schack, Madison “Quinn” Sobejana,Makayla Cronin, Henry Springer, Jackson Rohrer, Juliana Medina, Sadie Green-Clark, Leonardo Mendez Gregorio, and Lio Napoles assisted with a Habitat for Humanity build in Bellport this past weekend. Our local Shelter Island ACE Hardware donated work gloves and hand warmers. The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church provided a wonderful breakfast stop, and supplies needed for the home. Jobs included painting, insulating, and installing sub-flooring.

Students worked alongside the future homeowner, who is completing her 300 hours of sweat equity as a down payment for her Habitat home. The family’s mortgage will be considerably smaller, as much of the labor is donated, and the interest rate is 2%. Most importantly, the family, who currently live with no heat during the winter, no hot water in the bathroom, no kitchen or stove, will now have a safe and spacious home for their daughter, a preschooler who has sensory challenges, to play and thrive.