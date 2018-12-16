Promoting decency

On Monday, December 3, Shelter Island School students filled “Decency Bags” to promote Decency, a school outreach program and grass-roots movement dedicated to inspiring the concept of decency in everyday life — in both conversations and actions, established in late 2017.

The bags contain Decency journals and health and beauty aid products. The bags will be delivered to The Retreat in East Hampton as part of the School District’s Decency program. A very special thank you to Board Trustee Margaret Colligan for helping with this project.

Lisa Cholnoky launched the Decency movement in 2017 to encourage civil discourse and respect through local initiatives that can grow on a national scale. The Shelter Island initiative is the first for the organization which will now create and implement programs for all grade levels and include local community outreach.

As part of its program, Ms. Cholnoky explained that the school will develop its own fundraising effort to pay it forward and give other schools across the country the chance to spread the word and the experience.

A mural was created by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner at the school to honor the students.

