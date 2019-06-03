North Ferry wants input on early weekday boat

Are enough Islanders asking for an early boat to connect with the 5:25 a.m. Long Island Rail Road westbound service on weekdays?



It’s a question North Ferry officials are exploring and they’ve scheduled a listening session to gather public opinion.

If there’s enough interest, a boat would leave Shelter Island at 5:10 a.m., arriving in Greenport in time to make the connection with the train on weekdays.

Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) General Manager Stella Lagudis has scheduled the listening session for Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. HPOC owns North Ferry.

The first boat now leaves the Island at 5:40 a.m. The company runs a 5:10 a.m. boat on Mondays every weekend and Tuesdays after a three-day weekend. The question is whether to expand that early morning service every weekday.

The subject was raised 10 or 15 years ago, Ms. Lagudis said. At the time, there were too few passengers indicating an interest in scheduling a 5:10 a.m. boat from the Island.

“We want to hear from our ridership to gauge interest, potential use and to get a good handle on community demand,” Ms. Lagudis said.

Those who want to weigh in on the subject, but are unable to attend the listening session, can watch it on Channel 22 and voice their thoughts by emailing [email protected], Ms. Lagudis said.

