Union Chapel hosts Quinipet Sunday

Historic Union Chapel in the Grove will honor Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center on Sunday, July 21 for Quinipet Sunday. Members of Quinipet will act as ushers and readers for the service that begins at 10:30 a.m. in the interdenominational Chapel.

Ms. Latricia Giles, the Spiritual Life Coordinator at Camp Quinipet, will preach. Her sermon is titled “Love is a Verb!”

Ms. Giles recently obtained a Masters of Divinity from the Wake Forest University School of Divinity in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. During her time in Divinity School, she served as a campus minister with the Episcopal Student Fellowship for Winston-Salem State University and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She is a native New Yorker hailing from the Bronx.

As Spiritual Life Coordinator, Ms. Giles said she “is looking forward to creating a beloved community while developing and growing the spiritual gifts of both campers and staff alike.” After the summer, she will work for Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County.

Ms. Giles recently married Kristan Pitts, a second-year student at Wake Forest, who is pursuing a dual degree in the Master of Divinity/Master of Sustainability program. They look forward to working together in ministry with “a particular interest in the areas around the intersections of sustainability, faith and community development and advocacy for marginalized communities.”

Music will be performed by chapel organist Linda Betjeman and Christopher Herman on cello, playing music by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Quinipet staff and campers will also sing.

Mr. Herman lives in Washington, D.C. and is a retired Environmental Protection Agency policy analyst. He has summered on Shelter Island since the 1960s. He studies cello with Hrant Parsamian in Washington.

