What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s photo (see below) is a message for all of us to remember to break free from the tiny tyrants in our hands.

This sign in particular was correctly identified by Tom Speeches, who wrote: “There are two cellphone signs. One on the pole outside the office at North Ferry, reminding people to pay attention to the crew and not their phone. And the other on the Greenport side, reminding folks to put it down.”

Don Young also was, uh, paying attention, calling to let us know where the sign was, and Richard Loper responded correctly on our Facebook page.

