Kal Lewis wins 5K Southampton race

Shelter Island cross country and track star Kal Lewis, who has been recognized as one of the premier runners on the county and state level, added to his trophy collection Sunday.

Lewis, 17, who will be a senior at Shelter Island High School starting next month, won the 24th annual Ellen’s Run, a 5K benefit race sponsored by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital to treat breast cancer.

The holder of numerous Shelter Island School records, Lewis won going away on Sunday with a time of 16:15.90.

But he could have done better, even with the hot and humid conditions, he told reporter Gavin Menu of 27East.com: “My time should have been a lot faster. The lead car was going in different directions. We would go right, and they would tell us to go straight, and then we would miss the turn, and other people would say ‘We have to go right here.’ It was back and forth and we did that twice. I probably could have run 15:55, or a 15:50.”

Nevertheless, Lewis took home the title.

