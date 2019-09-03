Featured Story

Island artist: Janet Culbertson

COURTESY PHOTO
‘Help’ by Janet Culbertson.

Island artist Janet Culberston’s work will be part of “Environmental Impact,” a group exhibition on display at Hofstra University Museum from Sept. 3 to Dec. 13. 

The museum is located at 112 Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY. janetculbertson.com. 

