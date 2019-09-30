Cross country teams making early moves

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Shelter Island varsity boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Indian Island County Park for their third league meet versus the Ross School.

The Indian Island course is a flat, 5K course, but it’s typically crowded with races going off every two minutes. There are many narrow sections on the course and runners can and do get caught up “in traffic” when trying to pass others on the course.

The boys and girls teams started together. Both Indian teams outscored the Ross teams, taking home a double victory. The boys defeated Ross 15-50, the girls defeated Ross 19-36. This brings the boys record to 3-0 and the girls record to 2-1.

Scoring for the Indians, senior Kal Lewis took 1st in 16:37 minutes, senior Jonas Kinsey 2nd in 18:31, junior Domingo Gil 3rd in 18:54, junior Tyler Gulluscio 4th in 19:06 and sophomore Pacey Cronin 5th in 19:58, a personal record (PR). The remaining Indians ran times as follows: junior Nicholas Mamisashvili 20:03 (PR); junior Theo Olinkiewicz 20:07 (PR); junior Jason Green 20:45 (PR); junior Jalill Carter 21:44 (PR); senior Alberto Morales 22:06; sophomore Michael Hand 23:03 (PR); junior Daniel Schulteis 23:13; 7th grader Jaxson Rylott 24:50 (PR); and junior Brandon Velasquez 28:07 (PR).

Ross’ early season roster showed just a skeleton crew of female athletes, but on race day, the lady Indians found themselves outnumbered. Admittedly, it created a little pre-race anxiety for our girls, but they got the job done nonetheless. Scoring for the lady Indians, sophomore Ariana Carter took 1st in 25:43 (PR); sophomore Daria Kolmogorova 3rd in 28:38 (PR); sophomore Olivia Overstreet 4th in 28:39 (PR); freshman Madison Springer 5th in 30:39; and 7th grader Jennifer Fabian Santos 6th in 30:42 (PR). Kaitlyn Gulluscio, an 8th grader, ran 43:47.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, both teams traveled to Sunken Meadow State Park for the Suffolk Coaches Cross Country Invitational. This is always a well-attended event, and this year was no exception.

Both teams were broken up into varsity, junior varsity and freshman races. All races are challenging, i.e. hilly. In the boys 5K varsity race, Lewis took 5th place in 17:49.94. The other Indians ran times as follows: Kinsey 19:48.66; Tyler Gulluscio 19:56.14; Jalill Carter 21:52.58 (PR); Olinkiewicz 22:03.77 (PR); Morales 22:10.87; and Green 22:12.10 (PR). Velasquez ran the junior varsity 5K race in 27:31.01 (PR). Rylott ran the 1.47 mile freshman race in 10:17.26 (PR).

For the ladies, Gallagher ran the 5K varsity race in 25:52.33. In the 5K junior varsity race, Ariana Carter ran 27:38.51; Overstreet ran 30:17.66; and Kolmogorova ran 30:23.13 (PR). In the girls 1.47 mile freshman race, Springer ran 12:38.79; 8th grader Sophie Clark ran 15:27.46 (PR); and Kaitlyn Gulluscio ran 16:30.82.

Next races for the Indians will be an invitational hosted by East Hampton at East Hampton High School on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:15 p.m. followed by a home league meet versus Port Jefferson on Monday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Country Club.

