The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 64th annual scallop dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel.

Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Public Library and are $35 for adults and $15 for youth. Profits from the dinner go to support worthwhile causes on the Island. For more information, reservations or group purchases, call 631-209-7452 or email [email protected] A chicken dinner alternative is also available.

