Perlman Music Program’s fall concert schedule is terrific

Music lovers can catch one of the Perlman Music Program’s fall concerts on the Island.

Music lovers can take a front-row seat for classical music’s bright future at one of the Perlman Music Program’s fall concerts. Virtuoso Society members can email the program for priority seating.

Monday, October 14: Chamber Music Concert, 4:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free, no RSVP required.

Saturday, October 26: Stires-Stark Alumni Recital, 4:30 p.m., Clark Arts  Center. $25 tickets, free for students and Fellows(+) of the Virtuoso Society. Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova present a dynamic preview of their Carnegie Hall debut.

Sunday, October 27: Works in Progress, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free, no RSVP required.

