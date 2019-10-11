Music lovers can take a front-row seat for classical music’s bright future at one of the Perlman Music Program’s fall concerts. Virtuoso Society members can email the program for priority seating.

Monday, October 14: Chamber Music Concert, 4:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free, no RSVP required.

Saturday, October 26: Stires-Stark Alumni Recital, 4:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25 tickets, free for students and Fellows(+) of the Virtuoso Society. Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova present a dynamic preview of their Carnegie Hall debut.