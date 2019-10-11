THIS WEEK

GRANTS AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island Education Foundation accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget. Applications for grants became available Oct. 8 at shelterislandfoundation.org and at the Shelter Island School. It is prefer- able to fill out the application online and download for signatures. Appli- cations must be received by Nov. 4, 2019.

FALL FIELDS

Mashomack Preserve presents Fields in the Fall on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join grassland enthusiast Clark Mitchell and walk through the north and south fields of the preserve while in their fall color splendor.

BULB PLANTING

Sylvester Manor invites the public to Spring Bulb Planting on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Manor Gardens. Come and help plant an assortment of bulbs including vari- eties based on Horsford and Fiske documentation. We welcome any donations of bulbs given to the community by Mrs. Fiske. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

CELLO CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Four Cellos, A Global Musical Journey,” a four-virtuosi collaboration on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ani Kalayjian, Laura Met- calf, Andrew Lee and Caleb van der Swaagh will perform music by Bach, Mozart, Wagner, Bartok, Schubert, Piazzolla and others. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. Free, donations accepted. shelteris- landfriendsofmusic.org, facebook. com/SIFMconcerts.