THIS WEEK
GRANTS AVAILABLE
The Shelter Island Education Foundation accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget. Applications for grants became available Oct. 8 at shelterislandfoundation.org and at the Shelter Island School. It is prefer- able to fill out the application online and download for signatures. Appli- cations must be received by Nov. 4, 2019.
FALL FIELDS
Mashomack Preserve presents Fields in the Fall on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join grassland enthusiast Clark Mitchell and walk through the north and south fields of the preserve while in their fall color splendor.
BULB PLANTING
Sylvester Manor invites the public to Spring Bulb Planting on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Manor Gardens. Come and help plant an assortment of bulbs including vari- eties based on Horsford and Fiske documentation. We welcome any donations of bulbs given to the community by Mrs. Fiske. Free. sylvestermanor.org.
CELLO CONCERT
The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Four Cellos, A Global Musical Journey,” a four-virtuosi collaboration on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ani Kalayjian, Laura Met- calf, Andrew Lee and Caleb van der Swaagh will perform music by Bach, Mozart, Wagner, Bartok, Schubert, Piazzolla and others. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. Free, donations accepted. shelteris- landfriendsofmusic.org, facebook. com/SIFMconcerts.
SCALLOP DINNER
The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 64th annual scallop din- ner on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Public Library and are $35 for adults and $15 for youth. Profits from the dinner go to support worthwhile causes on the Island. For more information, reservations or group purchases, call 631-209-7452 or email [email protected] terislandlions.org. A chicken dinner alternative is also available.
PMP CONCERT
The Perlman Music Program kicks off its fall concert series with a Chamber Music Concert on Mon- day, Oct. 14, at 4:30 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center on the Perlman campus. Free, no RSVP required. perlmanmu- sicprogram.org.
STAR STUFF
The Shelter Island Library hosts “Road Map to the Stars: The Night Sky” on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. When you wish upon a star, wouldn’t it be good to know which star it is and what constellation it lies in? Objects in the night sky can be pinpointed with a little understanding of the celestial sphere and its coordinates. Astronomer Kevin Manning returns to the library to present an unforgettable program suitable for the whole family (ages 8 and up). The program will include hands-on activities using star charts. Register at the circulation desk.
NEXT WEEK
FRIDAY NIGHT FILM
Friday Night Dialogues presents a screening of “The Bullish Farmer” on Friday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library. It is a feature-length documentary on sus- tainable agriculture. It journeys into the life of a Wall Street investment banker-turned farmer as he struggles to build and run a farm that feeds his family and his community. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Jocelyn Craig, Windmill Field manager at Sylvester Manor. This film is co-presented with Hamptons Doc Fest and the Shelter Island Public Library. Free.
OYSTER TASTING
The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting an oyster tasting on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Havens Barn. Join Mashomack shellfish enthusiasts at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual Oyster Event. Learn about the biology of this tasty mollusk. Admission: $60. shelterislandhistorical.org/oyster- tasting2019. RSVP by Oct. 12.
CELEBRITY CHEF
Fall Celebrity Chef returns to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church featuring Chef Joe from the Ram’s Head Inn on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. The menu features a first course of cauliflower and roasted garlic soup with mushroom popover; a second course of braised beef short rib with potato gallette, broccolini and natural jus; and a dessert of apple crumb pie with bourbon butterscotch, pecans and vanilla gelato. $30 per person.
COMiNG Up
PMP CONCERTS
The Perlman Music Program presents a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center on the Perlman campus. Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova present a dynamic preview of their Carnegie Hall debut. Admission: $25; free for students and Virtuoso Society members. Then on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m., PMP offers a Works in Progress concert in the Clark Arts Center. Free, no RSVP required. perlmanmusicprogram.org.
DRIVER SAFETY
The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Par- ticipants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.
ACROSS THE MOAT
TEA & TALK
The Suffolk County Historical Society Museum presents “Tea & Talk: Gardiners Island” on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. with Karl Gross- man, a Reporter columnist and professor of journalism at SUNY/ Old Westbury. Mr. Grossman will describe visiting Gardiners Island and speak about his long connection as a journalist to Robert Da- vid Lion Gardiner, who described himself as the island’s 16th Lord of the Manor. Mr. Grossman will also screen a segment of a documenta- ry series, “Can Suffolk Be Saved?” which he wrote and hosted in 1974. Admission: $25, includes fancy finger sandwiches, teas and sweets. Register by Oct. 12, 631- 727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcounty- historicalsociety.org.