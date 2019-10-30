South Ferry eases the way for cancer patients

Shelter Island residents needing to travel to the South Fork to receive cancer treatments will now have access to free South Ferry rides.



The new program was announced this week by Fighting Chance, a cancer support program based in Sag Harbor. “I want to thank Cliff Clark and the South Ferry for partnering with our organization and the Paul R. Carey Foundation to provide the free trips,” said Duncan Darrow, Fighting Chance’s founder. “We already partner with the Hampton Jitney and the Carey Foundation to provide bus tickets to patients traveling for treatment.”

His organization is funded by donations and provides free counseling for patients, caregivers and family members, as well as information resources. Fighting Chance also has a full-time oncology social worker at the new Phillips Family Cancer Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Recognizing that transportation and quality of life concerns are vitally important to cancer patients, the Paul Carey Foundation hosts a golf outing at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club in June benefiting Fighting Chance and other local causes. To get information on securing the ferry tickets, or to volunteer or donate, call Fighting Chance at 631-725-4646 or visit fightingchance.org

Comments

comments