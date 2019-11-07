What’s happening around the Island

THIS WEEK

COAT DRIVE

It can take a village… to help people stay warm. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International is hosting its annual coat drive for local recipients. Donors may drop off gently used coats at the company’s office at 17 Grand Ave. in the Heights.

ANIMAL SUPPLIES

Shelter Island student Jen C. is attending Animal Science classes at ESBOCES and is hosting a drive for the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Here’s a list of items that they need. All donations can be dropped off in the school lobby until Nov. 26. Wish list: Purina Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, canned cat, kitten and food, dog treats, small fleece blankets, paper towels, dish detergent, dish washing brush, laundry detergent, bleach, any size towels, blankets and newspapers.

CORE WORKOUT

The Shelter Island Recreation Department presents a core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at the Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

FRENCH CONVERSATION

The Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation class on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. facilitated by Alix Shearer and Elisabeth Heimann.

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

The Shelter Island Library presents “Creating New Holiday Traditions” on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. Southampton Hospital’s registered dietitian, Paula Montagna, demonstrates how to make nutritious and delicious appetizers for friends and family during the holiday season. Enjoy samples and take home the recipes. Register for this program at the circulation desk or by calling 631-749-0042.

ARTIST’S RECEPTION

The Shelter Island History Center is hosting an artist reception for “Shelter Island Timeless Images” painted by Carol Wilson on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit with Carol and learn about the inspiration for her pictures. Refreshments will be served.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. with attorney Jay Goldberg discussing his book “The Courtroom Is My Theater: My Lifelong Representation of Famous Politicians, Industrialists, Entertainers, ‘Men of Honor,’ and More.” Mr. Goldberg, one of America’s preeminent trial attorneys, has represented Robert F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, Willie Nelson, Miles Davis, Donald Trump, Johnny Cash, Armand Hammer, The Hells Angels and many others over the course of his long and illustrious career. In his memoir Mr. Goldberg shares stories of high-profile courtroom drama and his work with colorful and powerful figures in politics, business, entertainment, and “men of honor” such as Joe “Scarface” Agone and Vincent “Jimmy Blue Eyes” Alo.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

ST. MARY’S CRAFT FAIR

St. Mary’s Fall Craft and Vendor Fair featuring a 50/50 raffle takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Light fare will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 26 St. Mary’s Road.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

The Shelter Island History Center hosts Holiday Shopping Day on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havens Store opens for the holiday season with new merchandise. Enjoy holiday refreshments while browsing. Havens Store hours until Saturday, Dec. 21: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.)

GREEN LIVING

The Shelter Island Library presents “Green Living and Reducing Toxins in Our Daily Life” with Beth Fiteni on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. Want to go green but don’t know where to start? Learn ways to reduce harmful toxins in our homes and businesses, and make the best choices regarding: plastics that may leach hormone-disrupting chemicals, body care products, cleaners and dry cleaners, pesticides and alternatives, chemicals in household items, lowering your diet’s carbon footprint, and where to find greener, safer products. Beth Fiteni lectures regularly all over Long Island on “non-toxic, energy-efficient, green living.”

NEXT WEEK

HOLIDAY COOKIES

Kids in grades K to 5 will enjoy Holiday Cookie Decorating with Bethany Ortmann at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Friday, Nov. 15, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Come celebrate the season with cute and tasty holiday favorites that you create yourself. Cookie flavors include peppermint, lemon, cherry, chocolate and vanilla or mix and match to come up with your own signature frosting and decorate till your heart’s content. Fee: $10.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. featuring “Musician and Composer Arthur Chitz: a talk by Paulann Sheets.” Composer, pianist, and conductor Arthur Chitz was, among other positions, Music Director at the Dresdner Schauspielhaus. His career was cut short when he was unable to escape Germany before the Holocaust. Chitz’s work, which includes a Sinfonietta, string quartets, vocal works, and chamber music, was all but lost until musicologist Agata Schindler worked with his family to bring his music back into the public sphere. Chitz’s daughter-in-law, Ms. Sheets, will speak about her recent trip to Dresden with Arthur Chitz’s descendants to install a portrait by Susan Sheets, artist and wife of Chitz’s oldest grandson.

ORNAMENT MAKING

Make fused glass holiday ornaments at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Glass Fusion is the process of melting layers of glass in a kiln at very high temperatures. In this class participants will create a set of fused glass holiday ornaments. Instructor Lorraine Pepper will guide you through the basic techniques of cutting glass, glass safety, different types of glass, and various ways to manipulate glass in a kiln. Many examples and project ideas be available to help you create beautiful, one-of-a-kind ornaments. A large variety of materials will be provided and finished pieces will be picked up at the library at a later date. Register: 631-749-0042. The materials fee is $15 and is due upon registration. Crafts classes at the library are underwritten by the Friends of the Library.

WREATH MAKING

Learn to make your own nature-inspired holiday wreath of greens, grasses, cones and more during Sylvester Manor’s holiday wreath-making class on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. The class takes place at the manor farm stand with Shelter Island’s home-grown naturalist, Sarah Shepherd. Register: [email protected] Fee: $65 per person. For ages 15 and up.

DRIVER SAFETY

The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

COMING UP

PRESERVE OPENING

The Mildred Flower Hird Nature Preserve opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, on Manhanset Road. Her daughter, Esther Hunt, will cut the ribbon and open the preserve for public enjoyment. The ceremony is presented by the Town of Shelter Island, Village of Dering Harbor and Suffolk County Parks. Representatives from the county, town and village will be in attendance. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m.

