Tim Hogue awarded by CCE

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County (CCE-SC) honored Timothy Hogue as a “Friend of Extension” for 2019 at the 102nd Annual Meeting and Recognition Program on Nov. 19.

A former Mayor of the Village of Dering Harbor, Mr. Hogue has been a steadfast supporter of CCE –SC programs. He generously donates both time and money towards CCE efforts including marine resources restoration, environmental conservation and horticultural improvement.

At the meeting, Vito Minei, CCE-SC Executive Director, stated: “It is a personal pleasure to present this award to my longtime friend who graciously and consistently assists us to provide essential services to the citizens and businesses throughout of Suffolk County.”

Established in 1917, Cornell Cooperative Extension is affiliated with Cornell University as part of the national land grant university system started in 1862. CCE’s professional team of educators, researchers, and specialists helps preserve our county’s vast heritage, protect our eco-systems, support families and provide our youth opportunities for community service and research-based education.

More information about CCE Suffolk and how you can help with our four-part mission of Strengthening Families and Communities, Protecting and Enhancing the Environment, Fostering Economic Development and Promoting Sustainable Agriculture can be found at ccesuffolk.org.

