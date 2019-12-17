The girls and boys winter track teams competed in their second meet of the season this week.

We didn’t have the best of weather for training outdoors with snow early in the week followed by rain later in the week, but were prepared to compete.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the girls team traveled to Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus to compete in Crossover B. The girls day started with the 1,500-meter run, where senior Emma Gallagher ran 6:15.46 minutes. Next up was the 300-meter dash, where freshman Myla Dougherty ran 51.98 seconds, a personal record (PR), sophomore Emma Martinez-Majdisova ran 53.18 (PR) and sophomore Olivia Overstreet ran 55.82.

In the 1,000-meter run, sophomore Ariana Carter and freshman Madison Springer ran the entire race together and posted times of 4:14.81 and 4:15.90 minutes, respectively. In the 600- meter run, Gallagher ran 2:03.07 and Dougherty ran 2:03.76 minutes (PR).

In the 55-meter dash, senior Lauren Gurney broke the school record in 8.26 seconds (PR), sophomore Isabella Fonseca ran 8.63 (PR), senior Lyng Coyne ran 8.65 (PR), Martinez-Majdisova ran 8.75 (PR), sophomore Daria Kolmogorova 9.63 (PR) and sophomore Lily Page ran 9.65.

Three Indians competed in the long jump, with Coyne jumping 12’ 2”, Overstreet 11’ 7” and Kolmogorova 9’ 4 1/2”.

The girls finished the day with the 4 by 200-meter relay. The team of Gurney, Coyne, Carter and Gallagher ran 2:08.44 minutes, our season’s best, and the team of Fonseca, Page, Springer and Martinez-Majdisova ran 2:17.23.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the boys team traveled to Brentwood to compete in Crossover B. First up, junior Jason Green, who has been having his best season of his high school career, ran the 1,600-meter run in 5:20.16 minutes, while sophomore Pacey Cronin ran 5:34.10, Theo Olinkiewicz ran 5:58.09 and 7th grader Jaxson Rylott ran 6:17.91 (PR). In the 300-meter dash, senior Kal Lewis tied his own school record in 39.19 seconds, junior Daniel Schulteis ran 47.80 (PR) and 8th grader Hayden Rylott ran 55.00.

In the 1,000-meter run, Lewis ran 2:41.63 minutes. In the 600-meter run, senior Jonas Kinsey ran the best time of the meet in 1:29.63 minutes (PR) and junior Tyler Gulluscio ran 1:53.32. In the 55-meter dash, Hayden Rylott ran 8.72 seconds.

Coming up, the boys team runs Crossover C at Brentwood on Thursday, Dec. 19 starting at 5 p.m. and Crossover D at Brentwood on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. The girls will run Crossover C at Brentwood this Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:45 a.m.

Comments

comments