Busy week for Shelter Island School track teams

The boys and girls winter track teams competed last week, with the boys having the busier schedule. The boys ran a meet on both Thursday night and Sunday afternoon. The girls ran on Saturday.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the boys team traveled to Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus to compete in Crossover C, a night meet. Their day started with the 3,200-meter run with personal records (PR) all around. Senior Kal Lewis broke his own school record with a time of 9:44.81 minutes; junior Tyler Gulluscio ran 11:11.47; junior Jason Green ran 11:22.73; and junior Theo Olinkiewicz ran 12:27.52. Senior Jonas Kinsey also ran well in the 1,000-meter run, setting a PR of his own in 2:52.43 minutes.

Not to be outdone, in the 300-meter dash, junior Daniel Schulteis ran a personal record in 47.00 seconds, a top-10 all-time Shelter Island performance. In the 600-meter run, Lewis posted a time of 1:25.02 minutes and sophomore Pacey Cronin 1:46.21 (PR).

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the girls team traveled to Brentwood to compete in their Crossover C. Starting the afternoon off with the 55-meter dash, senior Lauren Gurney ran 8.29 seconds; sophomore Emma Martinez-Majdisova 8.70 (PR); sophomore Isabella Fonseca 8.76; sophomore Lily Page 9.45 (PR); and sophomore Daria Kolmogorova 9.81. Next up was the 600-meter dash where senior Emma Gallagher ran 1:55.26 minutes, her season’s best, and freshman Myla Dougherty ran well in 2:04.71 minutes. Sophomore Ariana Carter took 13 seconds off her personal best in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:55.19.

In the jumps competition, sophomore Olivia Overstreet’s best jump of the day was 10 feet, 9 1/4 inches and Kolmogorova jumped 9 feet, 3 inches. Finishing the day with the 4-by- 200-meter relay, the team of Gurney, Gallagher, Carter and Dougherty ran 2:08.34 minutes and the team of Fonseca, Page, Overstreet and Martinez-Majdisova ran 2:16.24.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, the boys team traveled to Brentwood for Crossover D. All the boys attending competed in the 1,600-meter run. Lewis ran the best time of the day in 4:32.52 minutes. The remaining Indians all had personal bests with Kinsey running 4:55.56; Gulluscio 5:15.79; Green 5:17.67; Cronin 5:24.26 and Olinkiewicz 5:44.79.

Coming up, the boys team runs Crossover E at Brentwood on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 starting at 2:00 p.m. The girls will run Crossover D at Brentwood on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Comments

comments