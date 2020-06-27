A report from the Library’s Quizmaster

The trivia master Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Saturday night, June 20, was a blast on Trivia Night at the Library.

The winning teams were tied with 19 correct answers out of 25 questions.

They were still tied after four tie-breaker questions. We ended up with two teams winning.

Congratulations to Amy Vozeolas, Chris Lewis, Brenda Bergman and John Ficarra, and the team of the Belt-Cappellinos — Cindy Belt, Mark Cappellino and Andrew Belt-Cappellino.

We will skip July and start again the end of August.

I think we put some fun in place for the last few months.

Thanks for all the help from Terry Lucas and Jocelyn Ozolins. You guys are great.

See you in August