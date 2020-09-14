The Shelter Island Public Library is offering free access to homework help, with residents able to access “Brainfuse.”

The program provides live tutors via Livebrary.com/study-homework from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week.

Brainfuse, one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers, allows access to free homework help, including live, online tutoring and test prep in a wide range of subjects for K-12 students and adult learners.

The tutoring is available to all Shelter Island Public Library card holders at no cost.

Library Director Terry Lucas noted, “We’re happy to support the students of Shelter Island with this incredible resource. The pandemic has made learning more challenging than ever and we hope this will help the students, parents and teachers meet their educational goals.”

To access Brainfuse, go to the library’s website at silibrary.org and scroll down to the online resources.

Virtual Movie Night for Teens will be offered by the Library on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Enjoy it at home using a combination of Kast and Kanopy (free through Google Chrome). Check out Kast at this link: kast.co/

Voting for the movie will take place via Instagram (or email your suggestions to [email protected]) starting Monday, Sept. 21. Limited to 20 people, so reserve your spot by emailing [email protected]

For little ones, digital story time with Katherine will be featured on the Youth Services and Facebook pages every Monday and Friday afternoon. These can also be seen on Channel 22.