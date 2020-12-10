Task force to study town landings uses and abuses

The beach at Bootleggers Alley on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend 2020. (Credit: Don Bindler)

A five-member task force is tackling the issue of public access to town landings with an eye to improving what has become a troublesome issue at some areas of Shelter Island.

Members of the task force would include a bay constable, presumably, Peter Vielbig who has worked with Councilman Mike Bebon and Police Chief Jim Read on the issues; Town Engineer Joe Finora; a representative from the Fire Department; a representative from the Police Department; and a representative of the Waterways Management Advisory Council.

What concerned many residents in the area of Bootleggers Alley has been people coming to fish and leaving garbage and debris as well as creating noise. People are sleeping in vehicles, resident Sandra O’Connor told the Town Board, something other towns have banned, she said.

An effort to place a port-a-potty at the Bootleggers Alley site this past summer only resulted in more filth, according to some residents.

But Chief Read said the problems aren’t confined to a single site.

The task force, to be formally established later this month, would look at issues affecting beach use with an effort to separate where swimming can take place and where fishing can be allowed; town landings that some use for fishing; town landings that allow for boat ramps; and those that simply provide access to the water.

It will examine issues of parking, boat storage, areas suitable for business operations, access for emergency vehicles, sleeping on a beach, and driving on a beach.

It will also look at environmental damage, appropriate sites for boat ramps, docks and beach access structures, handicapped accessibility, litter and debris, shell fishing, maintenance and signage.

There are many sites around the Island and the initial effort would be to prioritize between six and 12 sites for attention in advance of next summer, with plans to extend appropriate regulations to all sites over time.

Task force meetings will be open to the public, but public comments may be limited to brief statements at the end of the committee’s discussions. Mr. Vielbig said he welcomes public input, but would like to have it emailed to him at [email protected] to maintain a clear record. He also said he plans to record the meetings so anyone interested will have access to the discussions.

A suggestion to expand the task force met with resistance. Chief Read and Mr. Bebon indicated a smaller group could work more efficiently, but might want to call on experts for information.

Mr. Bebon said he hopes to submit a final report to the Town Board by Oct. 15, 2021. A schedule of meetings will be posted on the town website as soon as the sessions are established.

In other actions, the Town Board:

• Responded to a question from Ms. O’Connor about whether openings on the Community Preservation Advisory Board resulted from a lawsuit filed by resident Mike Gaynor that is pending against the committee and others in and out of government. Mr. Siller said one resignation occurred prior to the filing of the lawsuit and he didn’t know why the other member resigned. But he said he’s concerned that lawsuits could affect the town’s ability to recruit volunteers to various committees even though such members would be covered by town insurance. He said the town has already expended $30,000 to defend against the Gaynor lawsuit.

• Is studying a proposal to make Juneteenth — commemorating the date of June 19 of an announcement by a Union Army general proclaiming an end to slavery in Texas — a town holiday. There is work to be done in determining how this might apply to the Police Department based on its contractual agreement with the town and Highway Department workers who have a floating holiday by contract. But at issue is whether the town or the workers have the right to set that floating holiday. Mr. Siller said if the proposal is adopted, it’s likely the town would drop the Lincoln’s Birthday holiday in favor of Presidents Day in February.

The federal government is considering making Juneteenth a national holiday.

• Councilman Jim Colligan reminds residents with boats at beaches or town landings that they were supposed to be removed by Dec. 1 and not returned until April 1. He said it’s important to remove them now so the town won’t have to impound them.