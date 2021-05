Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (Credit: Reporter file photo)

For those who might want to comment tonight, Tuesday, May 11 at the Suffolk County Legislature’s hearing on North Ferry’s request for a raise in rates, this link just arrived from the office of Legislator Bridget Fleming: https://www.scnylegislature.us/FormCenter/Clerk-of-the-Legislature-5/SPEAKER-CARD-PUBLIC-HEARING-69