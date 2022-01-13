Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center. SUSPENDED

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org ,Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org , Zoom.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org , Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org , Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall. SUSPENDED

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Bad Art Night – Craft Night For Kids, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Compete with your friends to see who can create the best, worst art piece of the night. There will be snacks, voting, and plenty of glitter. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session with plenty of snacks. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

Firework Painting, 1 p.m. (In Person) Have fun creating multicolored firework art using unusual objects. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Winnie the Pooh Craft – Take and Make. Did you know that Jan. 18 is Winnie the Pooh Day? The library is celebrating the silly old bear with this cute craft. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Super Smash Bros Battle, 4 p.m. (In Person) Come battle against your friends in another snack-filled Super Smash Bros Battle. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

AND FAMILIES

NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

Friday Night Dialogue: Hard Work: My Life as a Clammer on the Great South Bay, 7:00 pm (Zoom) Steve Kuhn has been clamming for over 40 years on Long Island’s Great South Bay. In his book, he recounts what it takes to make a living year-round by clamming. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

Smart Seniors: Preventing Financial Fraud, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Older people are frequently victims of investment fraud and financial deception. In one year alone, older adults lost 29 billion dollars to fraud. TJ Hatter from the State Attorney General’s office will discuss how to recognize a scam, what groups are most vulnerable, how to protect yourself from being cheated and who can help if you are victimized. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

A New Light on Tiffany with the New York Historical Society, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Explore the New York Historical Society’s collection of Tiffany lamps – one of the world’s largest and most encyclopedic – and the intricate techniques that created them with this interactive virtual presentation. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Friday Night Dialogue: Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival, 7 p.m. (Zoom) “Lightning Down” tells the true and thrilling story of Joe Moser and his fellow prisoners who survived the most horrific conditions imaginable during their imprisonment. Author Tom Clavin will discuss this unforgettable story of courage and survival against great odds. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Shakespeare in Community – The Merchant of Venice, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) The Merchant of Venice explores the themes of love, money, prejudice, and social injustice. Discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, JANUARY 24

Mystery Book Club – Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke, 5:30 p.m., Zoom

This award-winning novel is not only a murder mystery but is also a book about race, loyalty, and family entanglements with nuanced portrayals of the characters and a beautifully rendered sense of place.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, January 13, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

DERING HARBOR BOARD

Saturday, January 15, 9 a.m. (Zoom). Village clerk will distribute link.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, January 17, 2022

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 18, 1 to 4 p.m.

Zoom meeting details:

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Details

Meeting ID: 814 0583 6676

Passcode: 330307

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, January 20, 9 to 10 a.m.

Zoom meeting details

Meeting ID: 859 0784 7007

Password: 699286

WQI, Thursday, January 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

Zoom Meeting details

Meeting ID: 828 5346 8178

Passcode: 214241