Town prepares salute to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar

Dorothy Ogar at home in her rocking chair. Her favorite place since 1961. (Credit: Charity Robey)

You might say Dorothy Ogar practically grew up in the Town Clerk’s office. That’s because she worked assisting her mother, former town clerk Helen Dickerson Smith, for 16 years. In 1978, Ms. Ogar began her own term, a post she continues to hold after 44 years.

In an interview with the Reporter two years ago, Ms. Ogar said when she learned of her mother’s plans to retire, she wasn’t certain the people wanted her to succeed Ms. Smith. It turned out they did and she’s been re-elected ever since, mostly running without opposition.

Town officials and residents will pause to honor her by naming the Clerk’s Office for her in a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Former Town supervisor Hoot Sherman, one of five colleagues who will honor her, pointed out he and Ms. Ogar were classmates at Shelter Island School in the graduating class of 1956.

“You could always depend on Dottie to give you the straight answers on anything,” Mr. Sherman said. No politics ever colored her responses, he said. “Everything was strictly business,” not just free from politics, but free from “whatever gossip was going on at the time,” Mr. Sherman said.

“Dottie put her life, heart and soul into the Town,” former councilman Ed Brown said.

She has possessed “a vast knowledge of history,” former councilman Glenn Waddington said.

“Dottie was really, really helpful to me and to anyone else,” he said. Agreeing with Mr. Sherman’s characterization, he said she has never played politics.

Others scheduled to speak about Ms. Ogar at the dedication of the Clerk’s Office are former supervisor Al Kilb Jr. and former councilman Peter Reich.

Councilman Jim Colligan organized the program and will be the master of ceremonies. Weather permitting, the event is to be held outside the Community Center at 2 p.m.

Inclement weather will move the ceremony inside the Community Center.