Saturday’s 23rd Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

• Race time is 11 a.m. Rain or Shine. Runners and walkers start from Shore Rd. and Stearns Pt. Rd. intersection, up the hill from Crescent Beach

• Registration is $40 for runners and walkers ($50 on race day) and $15 for those 12 and under

• Those who registered but haven’t received bibs can pick them up beginning at 10 a.m. at the parking lot of the Sunset Beach Hotel where awards and a post-race barbecue will be offered

• To register online: events.elitefeats.com/22shelterfall

• Beneficiaries are the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels

• Tickets for a 50/50 raffle and other prizes can also be purchased at the Sunset Beach Hotel parking lot