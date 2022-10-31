Health column: The Attitude of Gratitude

(Reporter file)

The autumn season means harvest, where anything that was planted in the spring and bloomed in the summer is now ripe for the picking and ready for enjoyment.

If we think of ourselves this way, the time, energy and care that we sow into ourselves every day leads to reaping the rewards of health, well being and mindfulness for years to come.

Below are some behaviors and habits we can cultivate each day that will serve us again and again.

Attitude of Gratitude

Whether you are just beginning on a wellness journey, or it is a part of your daily routine, there is something we can all be doing to begin each day in a way that will serve you always.

I call it the Attitude of Gratitude. When you wake up in the morning, or on your drive to work, or out on a morning walk, think of a list of three things you are grateful for on that day.

Make a note to see how your mood changes and lifts once you have completed the list.

You can return to this list and this feeling throughout the day as needed to center yourself and keep things in perspective during any stressful moments that arise, as you remember what is most important to you.

Feel the Flow

Low-impact and challenging fitness routines such as Pilates and yoga support blood flow, regulate healthy breathing, and help you move and breathe through your daily activities with more freedom and power and less pain. Done regularly, these exercises can help relieve tension in your shoulders, back and legs, boost your body’s natural ability to burn fat, promote mindfulness and body awareness, balance strength with mobility, align the body, fine-tune movement patterns and strengthen the deeper muscles of the core.

The benefits are endless, so get moving!

Veg Out

This time of year Brussels sprouts and squash are in peak season. Both squash and Brussels sprouts are high in Vitamin C, calcium, dietary fiber and potassium.

There are so many recipes to choose from to prepare both, but you also can’t go wrong with a little olive oil, salt and pepper, and a baking sheet. My thought is, the simpler the recipe, the better to create fresh and healthy meals out of these local delicacies.

Honor your Space

I always say, you will never regret working out or cleaning your house. Keeping your home clean, organized and clutter-free will help your mindset feel the same way.

This season, I am grateful for my health, my friendships and the gift of another beautiful and inspiring fall on Shelter Island. Namaste.

Suzette Smith is the owner of Shelter Island Pilates and Barre, offering private, group, and online classes. www.shelterislandpilates.com